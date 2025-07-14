Lokpobiri Mourns Ex-President Buhari

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a monumental loss to the nation.

In a condolence message, Senator Lokpobiri extended heartfelt sympathies to the Buhari family, the Daura Emirate, the Government and people of Katsina State, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

He said: “I extend my deepest condolences to all who mourn the passing of a statesman whose dedication to the unity and progress of Nigeria remains etched in our national memory.”

A statement signed by the Special Assistant, Media and Communication to the Minister, Nneamaka Okafor, noted that the Minister paid tribute to the late former President, noting that his legacy of service, discipline, and patriotism will endure in the hearts of Nigerians.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served our nation with uncommon integrity, patriotism, and commitment. He stood firm in his beliefs and governed with the singular goal of restoring Nigeria’s strength and dignity.”

Senator Lokpobiri offered prayer for Allah to grant him eternal rest and grant his family the strength to bear this profound loss.