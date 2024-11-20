Lokpobiri Hails Production Gains At Abigail Joseph FPSO

Share

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has commended the Abigail Joseph Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, operated by the NNPCL-First E&P Joint Venture on OML 83/85 for ramping up its crude oil output.

During an inspection of the facility’s offshore Bayelsa State, the minister applauded the facility’s progress and its ambitious production goals with reference to Nigeria’s quest to boost crude oil production.

Currently producing 60,000 barrels per day (bpd), the FPSO is on track to achieve 70,000 bpd in the near term, with plans to scale up to 100,000 bpd.

Speaking at the site, Senator Lokpobiri emphasized the strategic importance of the facility, saying, “The ongoing work here reflects our collective efforts to increase Nigeria’s crude production.

“It is impressive to see such commitment from NNPCL and First E&P, especially as First E&P pursues a 23-well drilling campaign to sustain and enhance output. This is a vital step toward achieving our national production targets.”

The minister also lauded the role of joint ventures like the NNPCL-First E&P partnership in driving growth within Nigeria’s oil sector. He urged other indigenous operators to leverage the opportunities presented by ongoing reforms to further the country’s energy objectives.

Managing Director and CEO of FIRST E&P Limited, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero reaffirmed the company’s dedication to delivering results.

“We are fully committed to meeting and surpassing our current production goals. With the support of our partners and ongoing de-bottlenecking initiatives, we are confident of achieving 70,000 bpd and eventually 100,000 bpd in record time. This project underscores the capability of indigenous companies to deliver on ambitious targets,” he noted.

Chief Upstream Investment Officer (CUIO) of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, assured the Minister of the joint venture’s alignment with national objectives.

“The milestones achieved here at Abigail Joseph FPSO are a testament to NNPCL’s determination to deliver results through strategic partnerships and innovative approaches. With the stir of the GCEO We are committed to meeting the Minister’s directive to ramp up production in no distant time,” Wunti said.

A statement signed by SA, Media and Communication to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Nneamaka Okafor, further added that “the Abigail Joseph FPSO stands as a symbol of progress and collaboration in Nigeria’s oil industry, demonstrating the transformative potential of indigenous-led partnerships and innovation in unlocking hydrocarbon wealth.

“With sustained efforts and strategic investments, the NNPCL-FIRST E&P Joint Venture is well-positioned to make significant contributions to the nation’s oil production capacity.”

