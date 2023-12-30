Lokpobiri Football Tourney Now Holds Jan 30

The Heineken Lokpobiri football tournament will now hold on January 30 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, according to the chairman of the Local Organising Committee, coach Meinkeme Fekete.

The tournament, earlier schedule for November this year, was pushed forward due to circumstances beyond the control of the organisers, coach Fekete said.

The tournament is aimed to fish out hiding talents in the 60 Bayelsa State villages. According to the LOC chairman, 25 players will be picked after the tournament to play two friendly matches against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria and the Cameroon U-20 team in Cameron to honour Nigeria former international, Jossy Donbraye, the first player to score a goal at Cameroon at the Ayije Stadium, Cameroon, where his statue was built.

Coach Fekete, who took Bayelsa United to win the Nigeria Premier League and reached the semifinal in CAF Cup, said the Lokpobiri tournament is the first of its kind in the state.