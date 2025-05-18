Lokpobiri Flags Off Construction Of Bauchi Oil, Gas Academy

Share

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has flagged off the construction of the permanent site for the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy, Alkaleri (BOGAA), in a major step toward advancing human capacity development in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Lokpobiri commended the Bauchi State Government for aligning with the Federal Government’s agenda of building local capacity to drive growth in the oil and gas industry.

According to a statement signed by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, and made available on Sunday, Lokpobiri emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had granted necessary regulatory approvals for the Kolmani Integrated Development Project to boost oil production across all available platforms.

“Our objective is to make every productive oil platform count towards national growth. Mr. President is intentional about transforming our energy landscape into one that fuels industrial growth, creates jobs, and enhances national revenue,” he said.

He described the establishment of BOGAA as a strategic move by Bauchi State to contribute meaningfully to national development by grooming the skilled workforce needed to sustain the energy sector.

“With this Academy, Bauchi is making a strategic contribution to the development of the human capital needed to drive our sector forward,” the Minister added.

Lokpobiri further highlighted the country’s abundant fossil fuel reserves and the urgent need for homegrown expertise to manage them. He acknowledged the pivotal role of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in advancing human capital and technology within the industry.

“PTDF has played a critical role in ensuring that our sector is not just productive but also future-ready,” he noted.

He also expressed optimism that BOGAA would form a strong partnership with the PTDF to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of its programs.

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its support and pledged the state’s unwavering commitment to the success of the institution.

“This institution will serve as a foundation for skill acquisition and innovation that will benefit not just Bauchi State but the entire nation,” the Governor said.

