Lokoja Varsity Shuts Over Students’ Threat To Block Highway

The Federal University Lokoja (FUL) authorities yesterday shut down the institution following a threat by students to block the Abuja-Lagos Highway over the killing of their colleagues by trucks.

A statement by Registrar Rebecca Okojie explained that the management’s decision was sequel to the unfortunate loss of the lives of five students to a tragic trailer accident at Felele city centre on Monday.

It said: “Following the unfortunate incident, the students barricaded the gates of the university in spite of magnanimous interventions from the state government as well as frantic efforts and appeals by the university management for calm.

“Based on the advice of the security agencies and to forestall further loss of lives, the vice-chancellor, after due consultation with management, has decided on behalf of the senate to close down the university indefinitely.”

