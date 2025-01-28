Lokoja Teaching Hospital Doctors Demand Reinstatement Of Union Leader

Share

Resident doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja (FTHL) yesterday took to the streets to protest against the suspension of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) President Jimoh Umar.

They demanded his immediate reinstatement and also demanded better working conditions. The protesters further demanded the payment of their outstanding allowances and an end to the casualization of doctors.

The immediate past Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State, Chairman Olushola Baoku said the Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ali Pate approved Umar’s reinstatement on December 12, 2024, but claimed that the CMD, Dr Olatunde Alabi, refused to act on it.

He said: “All we are saying as doctors is that the CMD should obey the superior order according to Section 3 of Civil Service Rule 100402 (u and aa) and 100301 (D and I) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“It says refusal to treat official files, violation of auto secrecy, act unbecoming of a public officer and insubordination, are all acts of misconduct. All these are contained in the public service rule, and all of us are under the public service rules including the CMD.”

