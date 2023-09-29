Lokoja Emirate: Group Urges Kogi Gov to Pronounce New Maigari

A Lokoja indigenous group, Danko Development Forum, has urged Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to as a matter of equity and justice, approve the appointment of a new Maigari of Lokoja.

This was coming after another indigenous group, the Forum of Lokoja Patriots, appealed to the governor to announce the new Maigari, since the demise of the last Maigari, HRH Alhaji Muhammadu Kabir Maikarfi III a year ago.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital, the Chairman of the Forum, Bama Mundi, said the appeal became necessary as it is now one year since the last Maig- ari joined his ancestors.

He said: “As required by the custom and tradition, as well as enabling laws of the state, a new Maigari of Lokoja ought to have been pronounced and appointed by the Governor of Kogi State within three months of his demise, but unfortunately to our greatest surprise we are still anticipating.

”Lokoja is one of the strategic ancient cities in Nigeria, the city was the headquarters of the country and is currently the capital of Kogi State in addition to playing host to the confluence of River Niger and Benue. “