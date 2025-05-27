New Telegraph

May 27, 2025
Lokoja : EFCC Arrests 49 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

Officers of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 49 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

According to a statement by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media and Publicity of the Commission, they were arrested between Saturday, May 24, 2025 and Sunday, May 25, 2025, following actionable intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

The operations targeted multiple hideouts across the city, with an unlicenced loaded pistol recovered from one of the suspects, who reportedly claimed that he is a former cult member during preliminary investigation.

