Lokoja-Abuja Road Death Trap To Travellers- Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi on Thursday said the Lokoja-Abuja road was a death trap to travellers.

Umahi who said this in Abuja when he hosted contractors handling South West Geo-Political roads, also noted that road infrastructure was important to the economic growth of Nigeria.

“The Lokoja road I inspected already is a death trap, the road shoulders are gone while the project is still ongoing, This is man inhumanity to man and every life lost because of accident or kidnapping, people responsible will account for it on the last day.

” People should have the fear of God because the fear of God brings good things,” He said.

He lamented that the road was still ongoing, but the parts that were constructed had gone bad already because of shabby jobs done by some contractors handling the 200km of the road project.

“I will not stop people from benefiting but let the people breathe first, If you have a problem in one project I will cease the certificate of others”

The Minister advised Directors of the Ministry to put in more effort towards their responsibilities and encouraged them to visit project sites because they will not understand what is going on unless they go to the site.