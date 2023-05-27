Lojay: ‘Monalisa’ Biggest Amapiano Song Ever Created

A fast-rising singer and songwriter, Lekan Osifeso Jnr, better known as Lojay, has declared his hit single ‘Monalisa’ is the “biggest Amapiano song”.

The 27-year-old performing artist said the release of his song which was produced by Sarz is the greatest Amapiano song ever created.

Speaking in an interview with Hip TV hosted by former BBNaija’s Kimoprah, Lojay said Davido introduced him to Chris Brown in person after which he did the remix of the song with the American superstar.

According to him, “Monalisa is the biggest Amapiano song that has ever been created.”

He said, “I didn’t see Chris Brown till the day before the wireless performance. It was Davido who took me to his hotel.

“Me and Chris were made to meet but he is not somebody you can just lock down. Honestly, again shoutout to Davido for helping with the hook-up.

“Right there, we (me and Chris Brown) had a conversation, we created a better relationship. That was when he was now like, if you have any other thing, let’s talk, let’s chat.

“Prior to that, it was just like I did a song, that was it. From there, that was when the relationship actually now starts.”