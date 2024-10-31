New Telegraph

October 31, 2024
Lojay Clarifies Relationship With Davido’s Cousin, Sade

Nigerian singer, Lekan Osifeso Jnr., better known as Lojay has clarified his relationship with his colleague, Davido’s cousin, Folasade Adeleke.

New Telegraph recalls that there were rumours speculated on the internet that the duo were in a romantic relationship.

However, speaking in a recent interview with City 105.1 FM, Lagos, Lojay insinuated that his relationship with Folasade is platonic.

According to him, she is his bestie.

READ ALSO:

He said: “She is my bestie (laughs). Honestly speaking, she’s one of the closest people to me. We are really good friends. I sent her balloons and flowers for her birthday.

“For me, it was just a beautiful gesture.”

 

