Logistics: Stakeholders Seek Effective Supply Chain System For Growth

Key stakeholders in the nation’s logistics and supply chain industry have advised the Federal Government to ensure efficient and vibrant supply chain activities in order to speed up development in the country. The stakeholders, who converged at the maiden African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC) conference in Lagos recently, pointed out that Nigeria today was at the pivotal movement whereby supply chain has become fundamental in shaping the trajectory of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Those who spoke at the event with the Theme: The Supply Chain of Now: “Technology, Sustainability, and Social Impact”’ were Chairman, Governing Council of African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Prof. A.G Sumaila; Director-General, ACSC, Dr. Madu Obiora; Group Director, Supply Chain, Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, Cephas Afebuameh; National President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (Nigeria), Barrister Mrs Mfon Ekong Usoro; Former Dean, School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Samuel Odewunmi; Managing Director/ Chief Research Officer, SONEDIS Nigeria Limited, Dr. Solomon Aigbauboa, amongst others.

They explained that the country’s logistics and supply chain industry was not there yet when compared with other developed countries in the world and that there is need to put pressure on government to focus more on the industry, which is a cash cow for turning around the country’s GDP positively. Dr. Obiora said: “Dear colleagues, supply chains are no longer part of the business, it is the business.

Until anybody understands that. In fact, we would say if you do not apply supply chain rules to your business, you are planning to close down. “Therefore, supply chain is the backbone of prosperity. The life of the nations and the hope of our future.

That future is now. So let us stay together to promote supply chain in Nigeria.” The guest speakr, Afebuameh, disclosed that the time had come for Nigeria to position supply chain properly in society. He said: “In supply chain, it is either we are admired or we are known for the negatives. So this conference will allow us to position our minds towards solving the problem.

If all of us in this small hall can do the right thing we can check Nigeria because supply chain is everything. “I have looked at the topic and I have seen that the only thing that can connect technology to sustainability and social impacts is the new concept in global business that is called the Triple Bottom Line. “Before now, we only know what bottom line is, which is profit. That’s financial gain at the end of every transaction.

“But sustainability and social impact go beyond that. Nigeria today stands at a pivotal moment where supply chain can fundamentally shape our trajectory from election boxes or materials not being delivered on time or crisis not being attended to on time or congestion in the ports or terrible services, supply chains are at the center.

“At the same time, the stakes are higher now, more than before. If you relate with government officials, if you work very well with your organization you can tell whether or not we have improved or grow, supply chain needs to be transformed. And who will do that it is all of us in this hall.”

In her submission, Mrs. Usoro said: “What is happening today gives us hope. Supply chain has come into the language of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport of Nigeria. “We made it come to stay because it is not only about logistics and transport, it is now a whole spectrum. And it is until we understand supply chain as a critical and important factor in all spheres of life really, that we will do our best, make sure it is giving the attention that they required.”