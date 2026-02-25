Logistics: Simplifying Trade At Free Zone With Green Channel

Lagos Free Zone has become the first globally recognised port-to-free-zone logistics, following approval by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to operate a Green Channel, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In a move to advance Nigerian trade facilitation, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recently approved a Green Channel for Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), a dedicated corridor to control movement of cargoes directly from the Lekki Port to the free zone.

It was gathered that the free zone would now be positioned to offer a competitive advantage in inward logistics to boost a “port-to-factory” speed in order reduce capital tied up in demurrage and truck wait times.

Customs channels

Customs channels are a classification systems used by its authorities to manage and monitor international shipments. This system divides shipments into three main categories: green, orange and red, each of which indicates the level of control that would be applied to the goods before they are allowed to enter or leave the country.

However, among the channels, green channel is a special clearance of goods that is done without routine and physical examination of the goods. This process relates to consignments involving no risk or low-risk.

According to customs, the aim of the system is to ensure compliance with international regulations, prevent the entry of illegal or undeclared goods, and protect the country’s economic and health interests.

Specifically, through the channel, Customs determines whether a shipment can be released directly or whether it requires additional inspections, either documentary or physical.

Advantage

Furthermore, the service explained that when a shipment passes through the green channel, the goods would automatically released after initial analysis by the customs system, saying that the process was ideal for companies with strong document management and a reliable track record in their business operations as shipments are released in the shortest possible time, speeding up the delivery of goods.

With this official approval from the NCS, it was gathered that the LFZ which became the first and only zone in the country to operate a approved green channel, reflecting globally recognised portto-free-zone logistics and customs integration models successfully implemented in leading trade hubs in Middle-East and Asia.

This dedicated corridor, according NCS, enables the seamless, controlled movement of free zone cargoes directly from the Lekki Deep Sea Port to the LFZ.

In addition, this dedicated corridor enables a “port-to-factory” velocity that converts location in Lagos Free Zone into a strategic edge, drastically reducing capital tied up in demurrage and truck wait times as enterprises in the zone could scale their industrial output with total peace of mind.

Protection

It was learnt that every consignment would be protected by an unbroken chain of 24/7 CCTV surveillance, telemetry, and tamperevident digital logs that ensure absolute cargo integrity.

This integration, it was learnt, not only secures the supply chain but also builds unrivalled investor confidence by establishing a transparent, high-compliance trade environment monitored directly by the Nigeria Customs Service. For manufacturers and distributors, the outcome is a predictable,

ultra-fast logistics flow that solidifies LFZ as the most efficient regional hub for Nigerian and West African operations.

According to the ComptrollerGeneral of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, the approval was a testament to NCS commitment to trade modernisation, stressing that the Lagos Free Zone Green Channel would enhance Customs visibility while significantly improving investor confidence in Nigeria’s special economic zones.

Moreover, Adeniyi stated that the initiative supported the ongoing efforts to modernise customs processes and improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria. He added: “The Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to enabling legitimate trade while ensuring full compliance with regulatory standards.

“The Green Channel at Lekki Port demonstrates how strategic collaboration and innovation can enhance cargo clearance efficiency, reduce the cost of doing business, and strengthen Nigeria’s standing as a leading maritime hub in West Africa.”

Also, the Managing Director of LFZ, Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, explained that the activation of the Lagos Free Zone Green Channel was the latest testament to its customer-centricity and the zone’s commitment to continually deliver enhanced ease of doing business for our tenants.

She noted: “The Green Channel solidifies the advantages of Lekki Deep Sea Port being physically and digitally integrated into our zone. We have effectively removed the ‘last mile’ uncertainty that has historically challenged Nigerian logistics.

Our tenants no longer need to navigate the complexities of traditional port exits; instead, they benefit from a high-velocity, Customs-integrated corridor that moves cargo with precision and speed. “This is a game changer for manufacturing and regional distribution, reinforcing Lagos Free Zone as the premier gateway for those looking to dominate the West African market.”

Also, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, represented by the Chief Commercial Officer, Yi Chengwei at the Green Channel event, described the development as a major milestone in the port’s commitment to operational excellence and trade facilitation.

He explained: “The operationalisation of the Green Channel reinforces Lekki Port’s position as a next-generation deep sea port built to global standards.

“By collaborating closely with the Nigeria Customs Service and the Lagos Free Zone, we are ensuring that cargo clearance timelines are reduced from the conventional 24–48 hours to mere hours, with reconciliation completed seamlessly under customs supervision. This translates to lower logistics costs, reduced dwell time, and improved supply chain predictability for port users.”

Last line

Government should strive to create policies that will lower logistics costs, reduced cargo dwell time, and improve supply chain predictability for both port investors and users.