Logistics Firm Launches Direct Export Service To US, Canada, Europe

An indigenous logistic company, AAJ Express Logistics Limited has commenced direct export service from Nigeria to United States of America, Canada and 11 countries in Europe.

This is the first time an Indigenous firm would be launching this kind of product in the country to move manufacturers goods to other parts of the world through cost reduction.

This audacious milestone, it was learnt, under – scores the visionary drive to provide service expansion to its customers who have trusted the company for operational excellence and innovations.

The Founder / Chief Executive Officer of the company, Ambassador Adekunle Adeyemo noted that, after a successful launch of nationwide local door step delivery in 2024, in less than one year, the company had launched the export service.

He stressed that the company was dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its customers across Nigeria and beyond. He reiterated the company’s commitment to revolutionising the logistics industry in Nigeria.

The Managing director added that the company had made significant investment in cutting-edge technology and operational infrastructure to provide a seamless and efficient independent direct delivery to up to 11 countries in Europe, UK and USA.

He said: “This launch is fortified by the company’s physical offices and operations staff in both the USA and UK. “Our mission is to deliver a tech-driven, affordable and premium service that meets the diverse needs of exporters, e-commerce businesses, corporate entities and individuals throughout the country. “ –

