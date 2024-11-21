Logan Paul Accused Of Misleading Fans Over Crypto Investments

Share

Logan Paul, the massively popular social media personality, is facing fresh questions over his cryptocurrency dealings amid ongoing concerns he may have profited from misleading fans.

The BBC has seen new evidence suggesting he promoted investments without revealing he had a financial interest in them.

The influence of Paul – whose YouTube channel has more than 23 million followers – appears to have caused prices in these investments to spike, leading to suggestions he could have profited from sales of any tokens he held.

Paul also currently faces a multi-million-dollar lawsuit over a failed crypto project called CryptoZoo. He denies any wrongdoing.

