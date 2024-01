‘Local Value Addition Essential for Mining Sector Devt’

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has said that local value addition is essential for mining sector development. He, therefore, rallied the support of the international community for local value addition in the mining sector. According to him, it is critical for the development of the mining industry and Africa’s economy.

The minister spoke as a panellist at the opening session of the ongoing Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to a statement yesterday by Special Assistant on Media, to the Honourable minister of solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori. The FMF was titled: “Why the Super Region? Should the Super Region Have Its Own Critical Minerals Strategy?” Alake stressed that as the world strives to achieve net zero environmental impact in all processes of mining operations, emphasis should shift to local value addition as against the age-long practice of carting away raw mineral resources.

He said: “For us in Nigeria, and most of Africa, the idea of a super region is quite significant in order to harness the mosaic, distinctive mineral resources that are within the confines of our su- per regions and consequently achieve a sustainable energy mix for the world. “In Nigeria, we have prioritised the development of our critical minerals and rare earth metals. So the idea of inclusivity in a super region entails collaborative efforts, not only in the area of investments but technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and, more importantly, for us in Africa, local value addition. “In Africa, we know we need a lot of infrastructural development.

That is why the significance of the super region can not be overemphasized. The onus falls on us all to map out strategies of creating concrete alliances and integration of our economic interests. For instance, it is a known fact that Africa holds a significant percentage of critical minerals, which are now in demand as the world transitions to green energy. Therefore, the continent can no longer be given the shorter end of the stick.”