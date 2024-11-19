‘Local Refining’ll Reduce Nigeria’s 38.3% Petroleum Import’

Share

An oil and gas commentator, Kayode Isiaka, has called for more support for domestic refineries as a veritable strategy to reduce or outright stop Nigeria from importation of refined petroleum products.

He said that with increased domestic refining, importation of refined petroleum products would no longer account for about 38.3 per cent of total imports of the country.

He stated that while it is cheering the feat being achieved by 650,000 barrels per day capacity Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals in providing refined petroleum products in Nigeria, more refineries such as Aradel, Walter-Smith, Edo Refinery and BUA refinery should be provided with all the necessary supports for domestic refining.

He also called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and the Federal Government to ensure that all challenges are overcome for Port Harcourt refinery to come on stream.

He added that efforts should not be relented in ensuring that Kaduna and Warri Refineries resume operations. The World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Policy Review in its latest report had stated that imports of refined petroleum accounted for 38.3 percent of Nigeria’s total imports of $56 billion in 2023.

The report said that the nation’s import levels increased by 80.65 per cent in six years, rising from $31 billion in 2017 to $56 billion in 2023.

According to WTO, the Nigerian government’s trade and economic policies lacked consistency in the past, affecting the achievement of ambitious government goals.

According to the WTO, Nigeria, with a nominal GDP of $363 billion, remains one of Africa’s largest economies, largely due to its oil and gas exports, which continue to dominate its portfolio.

It added that crude oil alone accounted for 80.6 per cent of goods exports, while gas made up 10.5 per cent. Exports have risen by nearly 50 per cent over the last six years, reaching $65 billion.

It said: “Exports of goods continue to be dominated by crude oil (80.6%) as well as gas (10.5%). Between 2017 and 2023, they increased by nearly 50 per cent to $65 billion.

Services exports, about six per cent of all exports, are dominated by transport and travel (58.2%), as well as increasingly financial services (22.9%, predominantly traded digitally).

“The share of non-oil exports in total exports doubled between 2017 and 2023, consisting primarily of agricultural products, fertiliser, and metals. Imports also grew strongly from $31 billion to $56 billion, with refined petroleum accounting for the largest share (38.3%).

Services imports, which accounted for more than 20 per cent of total imports, are also dominated by transport and travel services (63.7% of services imports), followed by other business services (20.1%, predominantly traded digitally).

