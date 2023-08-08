‘Local refining imperative for Nigeria’

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, Mr Adegbite Falade, has said that local refining of crude into petroleum products is very essential for Nigeria. He stated that it would encourage import substitution, which, he said, would reduce pressure on the foreign exchange. He added that it would also create jobs in the country. He spoke in Lagos during the rebranding of Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc (NDEP) to Aradel Holdings Plc. He said the grand unveiling and public launch of the company was strategic as the company will continue to make more giant strides.

Falade said: “The primary benefit of local refining is not the price because you are still going to buy the crude at international oil prices. The biggest value that local refining does is that it provides employment for Nigerians, it helps us with import substitution and so because you are not committing your scarce forex to import fuel, you are able to conserve your forex and it eases the pressure on the naira.

“Those benefits outweigh the issue of pricing. We will price in cost reflective in some instances, it means we are selling for less than it would have sold for if it were imported. “But what is the most important and impact change we will see in local refining is import substitution in terms of forex and also providing jobs for people who are in the entire value chain of refining.” Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, said local refining of crude to petroleum products was dearly needed in Nigeria. He stated that the local refining of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called fuel would meet the yearnings of Nigerians and cut down the pump price of petrol in the country. He lauded Aradel for its great achievements in the industry.

Ahmed was represented by Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure, NMDPRA, Mr Francis Alabo Ogare. Ahmed said: “NMDPRA wishes to recognise the excellence set by NDEP Plc and all its subsidiaries in the upstream and midstream sector of the oil and gas operations in Nigeria over the last three decades. NMDPRA is fully aware of NDEP’s investment in the midstream sector, which is the authority’s purview comprising gas processing plant, transportation infrastructure and modular refinery. “Your pioneering courage in the space of a private refinery, where your contribution to the domestic market. You are also going to the PMS. This is exciting for us. I will see quite a lot of modular refineries come up and I see quite a lot of them coming up, the push has been, yes we can produce a lot of those blends, but we want to see you produce PMS to meet the yearning of the needs of Nigeria and to cut down importation. I was Dangote two weeks ago.

I saw the progress they are making and we are encouraging them by giving them necessary permits and licensing and guiding them through the regulations so that they can speed up things. “We also know your phenomenal growth from 1,000 to 5,000 and now 10,000 barrels of petroleum stream (BPS) per day. The good thing about is that you have your crude so you become an integrated company from upstream to midstream and downstream, which is cheering to me.” Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, reiterated the importance of local content adherence by industry stakeholders.

He stated that such would create employment for Nigerians. Wabote, who spoke virtually, also praised Aradel for its giant strides in the industry. He said: “NDEP is being rebranded to Aradel Holdings Plc. I have followed the history of Aradel Plc In the past three decades, Aradel has pioneered several initiatives, in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria as an indigenous producer. It is on record that the company pioneered the concept of marginal field operations. It is one of the most integrated oil and gas companies in Nigeria as an indigenous producer. They are existing in upstream, midstream and downstream. The company pioneered modular refinery initiatives.

“Local content development which is gaining momentum in the entire African continent, should be supported, and enhanced in order to create jobs and enhance technology and develop our natural given resources which is oil.”