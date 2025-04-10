Local Refining And The Naira-For-Crude brouhaha

Share

Energy Correspondent, SUCCESS NWOGU writes on local refining and its challenges as well as the naira-for-crude policy of the Federal Government and consequential issues

The oil refining landscape in Nigeria has for years been undergoing significant transformations. There has been the emergence of local refineries, intricate supply chain dynamics, and complex political maneuvers.

The introduction and subsequent challenges of the naira-for-crude policy have further complicated this scenario. It therefore becomes ineluctable to delve into the current state of local refineries, their capacities, the intricacies of supply chains, the political environment, as well as the implications of the naira-for-crude policy or initiative of the Federal Government.

Local refineries and their capacities

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) owns and operates three refineries in Nigeria: The Port Harcourt Refinery, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC).

The Port Harcourt Refinery is located in Rivers State and comprises the Old Port Harcourt Refinery that was commissioned in 1965, with a refining capacity of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd), and the new Port Harcourt Refinery, which was commissioned in 1985, with a capacity of 150,000 bpd.

The old and new refineries have a total capacity of 210,000 bpd. The complex include facilities for distillation, catalytic cracking, and hydro treating, enabling the production of various petroleum products.

As of November 26, 2024, the old Port Harcourt refinery was announced to have resumed operations after extensive rehabilitation.

The Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) is located in Delta State, and has 125,000 bpd capacity. It was commissioned in 1978.

The refinery complex includes a petrochemical plant, with production capacities of 13,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTA) of polypropylene and 18,000 MTA of carbon black.

On December 30, 2024, the complex was announced to have resumed operation at 60% capacity, translating to 75,000 bpd. Another refinery operated by the NNPC Ltd is the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), which is located in Kaduna State.

It was commissioned in 1980. It initially has 50,000 bpd capacity, but was expanded to 110,000 bpd by 1986. It was designed to process both Nigerian crude and imported heavy crude, and so should produce fuels, lubricating oils, and petrochemical products.

It is yet to resume operations after be – ing in comatose for many years, though there are reports of rehabilitation work ongoing to bring it back to life.

In addition, as of August 2024, NNPC Ltd announced plans to engage reputable Operations and Maintenance companies to operate and maintain the refinery.

Challenges of operations

These refineries were established to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products and to utilise the country’s crude oil resources effectively.

However, over the years, they have faced challenges related to maintenance, underfunding, and operational inefficiencies, leading to periods of inactivity and reduced capacity utilisation.

There are recent rehabilitation efforts aimed to restore and enhance their operational capabilities.

The coming onboard of Dangote Refinery

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a mega refinery located in the Lekki Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. It coming onboard is a significant development in Nigeria oil and gas sector.

With a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), it is the largest single-train refinery at least in Africa, which means, it operates with a single crude distillation unit.

The refinery is equipped with several advanced processing units, including: Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), Mild Hydrocracking (MHC) Unit; Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC) Unit; Naphtha Hydrotreater; RFCC Gasoline Hydrodesulphurization (HDS) Unit; Alkylation Units; Sulphur Recovery and Hydrogen Generation Facilities and Polypropylene Unit.

These components enable the refinery to produce a range of high-quality petroleum products, including Euro-V quality gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and polypropylene.

At full operational capacity, the refinery is expected to produce annually: 10.4 million tonnes of gasoline, 4.6 million tonnes of diesel, 4 million tonnes of jet fuel, 690,000 tonnes of polypropylene, 240,000 tonnes of propane, 32,000 tonnes of sulphur, and 500,000 tonnes of carbon black feed.

The President of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, said the refinery can meet and exceed Nigeria’s domestic fuel demands, potentially reducing the country’s reliance on imported refined products as well as export to many other countries.

The refinery has been exporting its petroleum products to various international markets. Specifically, Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) has been shipped to African countries, including Cameroon, Ghana, Angola, and South Africa.

Additionally, the refinery has exported diesel and jet fuel to European markets. Notably, jet fuel cargoes have been supplied to Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest energy company.

As of December 2024, the refinery was operating at 85% capacity, processing approximately 550,000 bpd of crude oil. It began producing diesel, naphtha, and jet fuel in early 2024, with gasoline production commencing later that year.

The establishment of the Dangote Refinery is anticipated to have a transformative effect on Nigeria’s economy by reducing the need for fuel imports, creating approximately 4,000 direct and 145,000 indirect jobs, enhancing the country’s balance of payments.

Edo Refinery and Petrochemical coy, others

The Federal Government granted operating licenses to several modular refineries aimed at enhancing local crude oil refining capacity: One of them is the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company that is situated in Edo State, which operates two phases with capacities of 1,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 5,000bpd, respectively.

Both phases are fully operational as of 2024. Another one is Duport Midstream Refinery, located in Egbokor, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State.

This 2,500bpd refinery was completed in 2022 and commenced production in 2023. There is also Waltersmith Refinery and Petrochemical Company located in Imo State, which has a capacity of 5,000bpd and began operations in 2020.

Reports are that plans are in place to expand its capacity to 50,000 bpd in the coming years.

Modular refineries

Another one is Aradel’s Niger Delta Petroleum Refinery, formerly known as Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc (NDEP), which is located at the Ogbele Field in Rivers State, about 42km northwest of Port Harcourt. It operates with a capacity of 11,000 bpd.

Its Ogbele Field, within OML 54, is located in Rivers State, about 42km North-West of Port Harcourt. The refinery produces Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel, Household Kerosene (HHK), Marine Diesel Oil (MDO), High-pour Fuel Oil (HFO), and Naphtha.

Aradel commissioned a 1,000 bbls/d mini-refinery in 2010 for diesel production and is reported to be the first private refinery in Nigeria to receive a License to Operate (LTO).

Initially commissioned with a 1,000 bpd capacity, in 2020, Train II of the Refinery was commissioned, increasing the total installed refining capacity to 6,000 bbls/d, and in 2021, Train III was introduced, increasing capacity to 11,000 bbls/d.

Aradel also operates a 100MMscf/d gas processing facility and supplies gas to NLNG and other domestic customers. There is also OPAC Refineries, a privately owned company, with 10,000 bpd capacity.

The modular refinery is located in Umuseti, Kwale, Delta State, Nigeria. The company, which started its 10,000 bpd proof-of-concept project in 2017 has plans to expand to 60,000 bpd and locate more modular refineries near onshore marginal fields.

Alexis Refinery Limited is another modular refinery and is located in Delta State, with a planned 10,000 bpd facility to be built in stages.

It was incorporated in Nigeria in 2017 as a Nigerian indigenous company and its site is at Abuator in Ndokwa East, chosen on the advice of Agip.

The refinery, which the Delta State government is reportedly a host and equity holding partner is developing a 10,000bpd modular refinery in Delta State, with the first phase processing 2,500 bpd of locally available crude to produce AGO, Naphtha, and Fuel Oil.

It is a special purpose vehicle established by a strategic partnership between Clarence Land and Marine services limited, and KGD Energy Services Limited.

Another one is Atlantic International Refineries and Petrochemical Limited located in Brass, Bayelsa State that has 2,000 bpd capacity.

Supply chain dynamics

The supply chain for these refineries is multifaceted, involving crude oil procurement, transportation, refining processes, and distribution of refined products.

Historically, challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, pipeline vandalism, and logistical bottlenecks have impeded efficient operations.

The introduction of modular refineries is aimed to mitigate some of these issues by bringing refining closer to crude sources and end-users. Nigeria’s journey towards self-sufficiency in petroleum refining is marked by significant strides and notable challenges.

The establishment and operation of local refineries represent a positive shift, yet supply chain complexities and policy implementation issues, such as those witnessed with the naira-for-crude initiative, highlights the need for comprehensive strategies. Addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts involving policy reforms, infrastructural

