Local Production Surges Past 70% As NAFDAC Policy Cuts Drug Imports

More than 70 per cent of drugs captured under the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)’s 5+5 regulatory policy are now being manufactured locally, the agency has said.

Addressing a news conference in Lagos yesterday, Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye said the 5+5 policy—introduced in 2019 alongside the Ceiling List initiative—was designed to phase out the importation of selected medicines that Nigerian manufacturers have the capacity to produce locally.

“As of October 2025, more than 70 per cent of products under the 5+5 initiative and the Ceiling List are now locally manufactured,” Adeyeye said.