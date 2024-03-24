Local Production: FG Bans Importation Of Needles, Syringes

In renewed efforts to encourage local production, and grow the nation’s economy, the Federal Government has placed a ban on the importation of needles and syringes, with a promise to provide the necessary support to the local manufacturing sector to enhance its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa disclosed this during an official visit to the multi-billion Naira ultra-modern Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited Syringe factory located within Karameh Industrial City, Arepo, Ogun State.

According to a statement signed by Resident Media Consultant of NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola on Sunday in Abuja, the minister affirmed that the restructuring of syringe and needle production in Nigeria aims to guarantee the availability of high-quality products manufactured by Nigerians in the market, to generate lucrative employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The minister, however, implored NAFDAC to ensure that unbridled importation of Syringe does not hamper the development of the local industry through unhealthy competition.

He said: “Dont give them any more authorisation to import. We need to protect the local industry through the backward integration model aimed at enhancing the local capacity.”

Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed that the Agency had put an end to granting import authorisation to importers including the international partners.

According to her, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has also been directed to patronize the local manufacturers of syringes to provide employment opportunities to Nigerians, through the expansion of operations of the Nigeria manufacturing companies.

She added that the National Primary Health Agency was given the last import order in December 2023 with the instruction that they should begin to source from the local manufacturers thereafter.

She further explained that NAFDAC has halted syringe imports to promote locally-made syringes. This suspension applies even to syringes previously imported by NAFDAC’s international partners. The goal is to shift the focus towards supporting domestic syringe manufacturing.

”However, for the local manufacturers, we are doing hand-holding with our Syringe companies. Hand-holding, meaning we are working with them by correcting whatever we found wrong or inappropriate in their operations, adding that this initiative has started yielding positive dividends as the World Health Organisation WHO recently requested for names of the three syringe manufacturing companies in Nigeria to do business with.

Prof. Adeyeye however, advocated for a holistic approach to combatting the incidence of importation of Substandard Falsified medical devices into the country, as she disclosed that some medical devices still come into the country with the aid of compromised officials at the ports.

According to her, the government had already put high tariffs on the importation of syringes to discourage importation. She, nevertheless, expressed regret that the system in the ports negates that policy.

”That is the problem. It’s going to be a holistic government approach to tackle the problem. It’s not something that only NAFDAC, SON, or Customs can do. It must be all-embracing.”

While warning that the locally manufactured syringes may be a little more expensive, the NAFDAC boss added that once the local industry starts to have volume the price would come down. She urged the government to reduce the import tariff on critical raw materials and equipment used for local production, adding that they should be given zero tariffs for a limited-time moratorium.