Local Investors Lead As African Venture Capital Raises $3.6bn

African Venture Capital raised $3.6 billion in 2024 with local investors taking the lead for the first time, AVCA’s annual report revealed. Of $3.6 billion secured in venture capital funding, included $1.0 billion from venture debt.

The report showed 2024 was a challenging year for African startups, indicating 22 per cent year-over-year (YoY) decline in deal value and 28 per cent drop in deal volume.

According to the report, global venture capital value rose by six per cent while volume fell by 24 per cent. Venture debt lenders comprised only 12 per cent of deal volume yet generated 37 per cent of VC deal value in 2024.

The three per cent YoY increase in deal value and volume signals continued investor appetite for the asset class. The feat comes amidst global fundraising headwinds, the value of final fund closes in Africa rose to $736 million (+41% YoY), reflecting continued investor confidence in the region.

The sixth edition of AVCA’s annual report indicates Africa experienced a market correction a year after global markets, with the continent reaching its funding low in H1 2024—highlighting the delayed but pronounced impact on dealmaking during a period of inflation, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical shocks.

The geographic distribution reveals that West Africa maintained its lead as the most active region for the fourth consecutive year, accounting for 23 per cent of total deal volume, with Nigeria leading at 16 per cent.

The ‘Big 4’ markets (Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa) represented 55 per cent of volume and 64 per cent of value. FinTech remained dominant with 116 deals raising $1.4 billion (34% of all tech-enabled rounds).

Clean & ClimateТech rose to 13 per cent of tech-enabled deal volume, up from a seven per cent five-year average, while AI made its first appearance among the top four most funded verticals with 42 deals raising $108 million.

In a significant milestone, African investors emerged as the single largest group of active participants in VC, representing 31 per cent of the total investor pool compared to 19 per cent a decade ago.

This underscores the momentum in domestic capital formation despite overall investor participation declining 21 per cent from 2023 to 614 active investors.

The fundraising environment showed remarkable resilience, with eight funds closing at $736 million in 2024 alone, a 41 per cent YoY increase that underscores the positive, longterm growth of Africa’s VC ecosystem despite global headwinds.

Since 2015, 35 fund managers across 41 funds have raised US$2.7 billion in final closes, reflecting a 25 per cent CAGR. The exit landscape is gaining momentum, with 138 exits recorded between 2019 and 2024—reflecting a clear upward trend over time, despite remaining flat in 2024 with 26 exits recorded.

Trade sales continued to dominate that year, accounting for 84 per cent of all exits with an average holding period of 3.8 years.

Speaking on the report, Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, CEO of AVCA, said: “The data demonstrates how Africa’s venture ecosystem is responding to global challenges with notable resilience.

“While overall funding has contracted, we’re seeing strategic adaptations—higher quality deals, sector diversification beyond fintech, increased venture debt utilisation, and the strengthening role of African investors.

