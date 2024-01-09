Local govts should be run by democratically elected officials –Mbamalu

How would you assess the state of the nation and what role do you think traditional rulers should play in stabilizing the polity?

We have some burning issues in Nigeria right now. The greatest challenge in the country is insecurity and all of us irrespective of position belong to a community. Even the president, governors, legislators and every other person belong to a community, and they respect the laws of their communities. If that is the case, the traditional institution has a big role to play in the day-to-day governance of the country. And that is why some of us have been agitating that the traditional institution should be recognised and made fourth tier of government.

Insecurity is the bane of the South-East, particularly over the incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. What are traditional rulers in the zone doing about the issue?

If I am to decide Nnamdi Kanu’s fate, I will tell you that Kanu’s issue cannot be settled through legal approach, but can be settled politically with a little concession. The Supreme Court judgement was based on the evidence and what the constitution says. That is why I said Nnamdi Kanu’s case cannot be settled constitutionally, but could be settled politically or in any other orthodox way. So, for me, the channel which the Federal Government is applying to resolve the issue won’t bear any fruit. If I were the President, I will call the traditional rulers in the South-East and some elders to negotiate the issue of Nnamdi Kanu and find a common ground to resolve the matter. Kanu did not any carry gun, so that is why it should more of political settlement than legal approach.

What is your assessment of the country under the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

We have an Igbo adage that ‘Eburu onu na agba afa ona ada onwu onwu.’ That is to say if you are hungry and visits a soothsayer or a fortune teller to inquire about things, It will not work. You can only go there with right sense of mind; you can’t go there hungry because hunger can distort your reasoning. Things are really bad and I won’t blame the present administration because if you allow them to do a thorough assessment, some of them will say if I had known this is how the economy will be, I would not have contested. What we are experiencing now was meant to happen, but it is unfortunate that the time the economy became too bad was when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu came on board as president. If it is not about Tinubu, any other person that became president would have had the same experience.

Where would you say we got it wrong from?

It did not start today because those at the decision-making level were thinking about themselves and not about Nigeria. When leaders only think about themselves instead of Nigerians, they will not get things right.

What do you think the Tinubu administration should do to restore the confidence of Nigerians in the country as many people seem to have lost hope in the country?

The economy of the country is not almost collapsing; the economy of Nigeria has collapsed. People trying to do legitimate business to earn a living are not encouraged as their contemporaries that get into government suddenly become wealthy.

What is your take on the political crisis rocking Rivers State over the soured relationship between Governor Simi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyeson Wike?

The crisis in Rivers State shows that the people of the state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not pick Fubara as their candidate. Once you mention godfatherism, it means you have thwarted the wishes and aspiration of the masses. How do you think such arrangement won’t fall? If I’m your godfather and you go against my will, there will be problem. If Fubara was the master of himself from dayone, nobody will dedicate to him, so that crisis has come to stay.

Is there any way out the crisis?

The only way out is true democracy; government of the people by the people and for the people and not government of the godfather by the godfather and for the godfather.

What should the federal government do to include traditional rulers into the governance structure of Nigeria?

The constitution of Nigeria says that leaders at the local government level must be democratically elected. Why has the government not brought governors who refused to conduct local government elections to book? Is their action not against the constitution? Some governors refused to conduct local government elections because it will affect their political career. How do you think restiveness in the communities will stop when governance does not get down to the grassroots? If the local government officials are allowed to manage the resources allocated to them from the federation account, do you think they will not improve? If Nnamdi Kanu committed treason because he did something that is against the constitution, the state governors whose responsibility is to conduct local election but failed to do so should be where Nnamdi Kanu is.

Why are traditional rulers not empowered to be able to hold governors and local government chairmen accountable?

Traditional rulers are allocated 25 per cent of allocations meant for their local governments but the governors deny them the allocation and turn them to beggars. Thee governors always threaten to withdraw certificates of recognition of traditional rulers if they demand for their rights.