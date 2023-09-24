Local, Foreign Firms Partner On Niche Perfumes

Pana Dora Sweden, one of Europe’s respected fragrances brand made an exclusive entry into the Nigeria’s Niche perfumes market by partnering Seinde Signatures in Lagos. At an exclusive party to unveil the Pana Dora Sweden fragrances, which took place at the rooftop, Providus Bank Headquarters, Lagos, the CEO of Nigeria’s leading player in the world of niche perfumes, Seinde Signatures, Olufemi Olaseinde Olusola, explained the essence of niche fragrances, stating that while mainstream fragrances are readily available and commonly seen, niche fragrances deliberately maintain limited availability, ensuring their exclusivity.

“This exclusivity targets a discerning audience, perfume lovers, who seek the extraordinary and appreciate the finest that great fragrances can offer. “We all know that Niche perfumes are characterized by their use of rare, organic, and exotic ingredients. Niche fragrances boast of higher concentrations of perfume extracts and a greater emphasis on natural ingredients. Each drop is akin to precious liquid gold in a bottle.

They offer unparalleled quality, innovation, and sophistication compared to designer perfumes, an attribute synonymous with Pana Dora Sweden. This is among the reasons we are launching this new fragrance brand in Nigeria,” he said. He also stated that the partnership aims to share the exotic fragrances as well as boost Nigeria’s niche perfume market.

CEO of Pana Dora Sweden, Ibrahim Al Zouabi, expressed his enthusiasm for entering the Nigerian market through this collaboration, saying:”With this partnership with Seinde Signatures, we aim to introduce Nigerians to our exceptional perfumes, aligning with their unique preferences and tastes.” Pana Dora’s commitment to quality and authenticity is reflected in its production process, which is entirely in-house and hands-on.

Al Zouabi elaborated: “Everything is handmade in our factory in Sweden, using rare materials that thrive in cold climate. “We draw inspiration from the breath- taking Swedish nature and the ubiquitous deer, a symbol of Sweden; and the antler of this emblematic animal is featured on our perfume caps. Our fragrances are a result of years of exploration and experimentation.

We pride ourselves on offering a diverse range of scents, including unisex, feminine and masculine options.” Olasubomi Ashiru, representing Providus Bank, expressed her satisfaction with the collaboration, saying, “Our partnership with Seinde Signatures has been a wonderful journey, and we are thrilled to be part of this unique event.”

The highlight of the unique unveiling party was the auction of Pana Dora Sweden’s exclusive fragrances box, which was sold along with a 26-year-old Glenfiddich Grande Couronne. The cocktail party, which had influential personalities and celebrity entertainers like, Music Star, Chike; Nollywood actor, Enyinna Nwigwe; Actress, Anita Joseph; Come- dian Aproko Doctor, to name a few, had the bidding for the perfume box start at N1.5 million and was sold at N2.2million.

Oreoluwa Olusola, the brand manager for Seinde Signatures, shed light on Pandora’s origins, saying, “Pana Dora hails from Sweden, where every aspect, from scent creation to branding, is conceived in-house. With a diverse portfolio of 12 unique fragrances, Pana Dora caters to various preferences, from fresh to oud, eau de cologne to eau fraiche.” Olusola expressed her vision for Pana Dora in Nigeria, saying, “We aspire for Pandora to become a household name, a brand that people actively seek out.

The partnership between Seinde Signatures and Pana Dora is presumed to have an instrumental push in trusting niche perfumes to the forefront of the Nigerian market.