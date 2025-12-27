Local Fabrics Can Be Marketable At Global Space

Nnamdi Daniel is the CEO of CNDaniels Couture. In this interview with Deborah Ocheni, the professional fashion designer speaks on how he intends to make local fabrics marketable at international space, the economic viability of fashion, the recently held thread of Unity Canvas of Culture and sundry issues.

What economic or social impact does your last event (Canvas of Culture) have on national enterprise?

This particular event we had this year is significant and is different. Unlike our regular event where we have our end of year parties, this is a different one. This is a popular event because we are working on the British showcase program with British council.

That is for March next year. This is the first of its kind, the executives asked to apply to use their space. It’s called use of space events, to use your space for their event and we applied to use their spaces in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, which when they saw our proposal and what we tend to do with it, they were really excited about it and they gave us a go-ahead.

So, this is in preparation for that event for next year. All we did was like a mock show of all we’re doing for March.

How ready are you for the show and what are we to expect?

We have a website already for that. It’s a search community. So, unlike regular fashion show, what I’m going to do is go deep into our culture, true fashion, to explain things that nobody knows about Nigeria. It’s no longer news that today people are beginning to forget what our fabrics look like, what our cultural heritage is.

We no longer have the fashion sense that is true to us. We have now turned everything to an English fashion. That’s why I tagged that event GLAMTRAD, we want to see you wear a local outfit. Something that you can explain.

When I ask you, what fabric are you wearing? Are you able to tell us?

This is what fabric I’m wearing and it’s from hair. No longer see people wear a quality. So, try to bring those things back and tell a story behind it. So, for Abuja, we’re looking at doing a northern wedding team. So, these are things we’re trying to do.

So that people now can be able to appreciate our fabric from what it is and the pain that the weaver put into our fabric. Our fabrics are really rich and they are beautiful to work with. But of course, our client are so used to doing this fabric because then we ask that we do the cashmere for them.

Also, we’re doing more cashmere. Cashmere are made from calf, animal hair, because of their weather. So, tell me what you need to watch. What is about our weather. We have a preview, recycling line. So, we’re trying to see how we can get back to it and tell our story our way through fashion.

So, it’s right to say you are trying to use the British Council events to promote Nigeria traditional outfits. Traditional outfits. So, we’re not just trying now to economically create jobs for Nigeria. We’re trying to economically make our fabrics marketable. Make our fabrics viable.

So that the people who weave these things, people who do beads, people who do creative arts can actually be brought to the forefront and put upon your work and appreciate it for what it is. I want to pay this vote to the government and the government’s objectives and activities and local products.

Are you partnering with any people? I come up with an investment and every day we see this sort of thing. She would like to meet her right now. Is there any partnership between the EU and any of the government agencies? At the moment, there’s no between us.

Well, so, like you said, you cover it. I’m sure that if I ask you for any two or three fashion designers who you know who are currently connecting directly or in partnership with any of this government, you can even name one of them. So, the thing is we’ve had situations where they’re looking for these CEOs as big-scale entrepreneurs.

We knew I would not be able to do any video. As well, because there were small scale, small scale entrepreneurs.

How does this generate revenue for the government?

We are not only creating employment, but we also pay taxes and other duties. We also buy local fabrics. So there’s just too many ways to put it together for government. We are a training company, we train people to employ them. We don’t train them to send them out. We train my employee and we train.

So what are these trainees and how do you form it? These are personality forms from the empire. Not enough. For us, everything’s organic. We’ve grown this business from scratch on our own account. So you have a look today. By projection, what do you think?

What impact will this project have on the chance in college? Oh, this will have a basic impact on the chance in college because… So for every time we have this program, I want to quickly train around it. Like for this festival now, to put a trend, I am sure that most of you do not know what the CBD is.

The CBD is the ancient way or the old ways of writing in Nigeria. So found that it’s not just in the East, almost all part of the country had a way of writing. We’re trying to bring that thing back. In a CBD, it is a cultural way of writing. It’s not ABC. It’s an art. It’s creative.

So we want to bring that back now because it’s trend. And you will sell across the world. So we’re looking at how we can bring that fabric and help that sell across the world. And our familie are unique to us. So when we have those fabrics that are hand woving here, and we need to sell them internationally, because international space. already we have a space in Uganda, and we’re currently working with Houston. So we open up something in Houston in the US. So when we have that, we tend to sell our own.

Are you looking into partnering with the grassroots people? Seeing that most of our industry, like our fabric industries are no longer working. So currently we don’t have any textile company in the country. And you know why, because of the hard initial issues. But we have local people who are still doing proper fabrics.

So these are people we’re working with, the local people. We’re not just working with the modern documentary on their process before our work. So we’re going to do proper documentary on their process. Have that streamed on core platforms. People can go watch and understand what the body is wearing.

And why they wear that. We’re taking more time at the time. We’re not doing one to centralize. We don’t want to travel at the time. So we’re going to our documentary. Find a very proper research. Have their children with us. Tell us about it. We’re not just asking questions.

We’re going deep to understand what the relevance of every fabric is to them, what it stands for. Why does a Tiv man wear what he wears? What is the significance of that? We just found out recently that the Delta Outfit, some of it actually from report to this. So all of those things are things that we need to find out and bring out. So that when people wear them, they understand why they’re wearing them. And what is awesome capacity has to it. And also make sure that we’re putting that in international community to see and understand and then begin to look for our fabrics.

What are the challenges faced?

Finding the right staff is always a challenge. So sometimes when you train them, the common would give them everything they need. They come with the right attitude. But there are people who can’t coach them and they’re gone.

That’s one issue. Power issue. That one cannot be overemphasized, it has been a major challenge for us. Now also the import issues too. Most of the things we work with are important. And then they are all control now. If not, all of them maybe that’s because all of them are control now. And it’s a difficult thing.

How will you rate the current administration on ease of doing business?

Talking about enabling environment and creating an enabling environment are two different things. So if you talk about it and you create it, then we will enjoy it. It will be obvious that you cannot hide anything like that.

So we know that this government is trying to do what they can to ensure that these things are in place.

Which policy do you think should be reviewed?

The textile policy should be reviewed because currently, what we produce as textile is not even sufficient to serve on sticks in fashion. Hence, where we have other private in the market.

And then you cannot have that amount of fabric in the market and call it a contraband. So criminals who smuggled them into the country are making more money from it than even the government.

So the government is losing money. Wherever you would have made from actual duty, you’re not getting it. And get it to the market.