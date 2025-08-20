Local Courier: Nigerians By-Passing Established Firms To Send Goods, Packages Across States

For Arinola Balikis, a thrift seller in Ibadan, distance is no longer a barrier to doing business. From the comfort of her small shop, she can sell goods to her customers in Lagos, Port Harcourt, or even faraway Kano without ever leaving her city.

Her secret? The ever-growing waybill system, a service that allows people to send goods to other states using buses at motor parks or transport companies.

Over the past decade, the waybill has quietly transformed the way Nigerians buy, sell, and connect, often bypassing the traditional well known international courier companies – especially when it comes to small packages and letters.

Back in the day, these companies, with their bright coloured vans with their logos embossed on their sides, were seen crisscrossing various cities dispatching letters and packages on behalf of their clients, who wanted a fast and reliable way to do so. With their financial clout they had offices all over the country from where they took letters, parcels and even large packages directly to their clients.

Speed Post

These international courier companies, with headquarters in Europe and America, forced the government owned version to introduce ‘Speed Post’ in an effort to stay in the very lucrative market.

But even then, when the economy was not this bad, some people could still not afford to use their services prompting them to make the risky journey of physically travelling to drop the packages off at their destinations.

Nonetheless what used to require long, uncomfortable journeys on interstate roads is now handled by bus drivers, and bike riders within cities. For many, this shift is about far more than convenience — it’s about time, cost, and peace of mind.

Transport cost

One of the biggest drivers of waybill’s popularity is cost. Traveling across Nigeria can be expensive when factoring in transport fares, feeding, and accommodation. By contrast, waybilling a bag of rice, a set of clothing, or a box of food items often costs a fraction of the price.

For traders, this means they can reach customers in other states without closing their shops for days because they have to hit the road.

“Before, I would travel to Lagos at least twice a month,” says Balikis. “Now I don’t bother. I send my goods, they get there the next day, and my customers are happy. I save money and still make my sales.”

The waybill system has become a backbone for inter-state trade, especially for small-scale entrepreneurs. Farmers in Benue can send yams to Abuja, rice merchants in Kebbi can reach buyers in Ogun, and herbal medicine sellers in Kaduna can serve customers in Delta.

The arrangement makes the marketplace truly national, breaking the limits of location. Interestingly, a significant portion of way billed goods are local herbs.

For some customers, these are not easily found in their city and would have required a special trip to rural areas. Now, with a simple phone call and a transfer payment, the herbs can arrive at their doorstep within a day or two – depending on the distance.

Lifeline for families

Waybill isn’t just for traders. For many parents, it is the easiest way to send foodstuffs to children in universities across the country. Bags of garri, beans, vegetables, smoked fish, or even home-cooked soups travel hundreds of kilometres to keep students nourished far from home.

“I send my daughter food every month,” says Mrs. Adenike Dairo, a mother of two with one child in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho in Oyo State.

“It’s cheaper than giving her money to buy there, and I know exactly what she is eating.” At Berger Motor Park in Lagos, the morning rush is a mixture of voices, engines, and hurried footsteps.

On one side, passengers clutch tickets and jostle for seats; on the other, drivers and loaders heave cartons, sacks, and nylon-wrapped packages into waiting buses. The calls for “Benin! Onitsha! Enugu!” now compete with drivers confirming waybills and counting goods.

It is no longer just about moving people – the parcel business at the parks has become just as busy, if not busier and more lucrative, than the passenger trade.

In a country where courier services can be slow, expensive, or restricted by office hours, more Nigerians are turning to bus drivers to move their goods. For traders, families, and even small businesses, motor parks offer something courier companies often cannot: same-day delivery, flexible pickup, and personal contact with the person handling their items.

Driver’s perspective

Mr. Stephen Friday Alima, a driver who plies the Lagos–Benin–Onitsha route, says the work has grown into a business of its own.

“Delivery depends on where I’m going,” he explains. “If I’m going to Benin, maybe I will deliver parcels three times a week. For Enugu or Onitsha, twice a week.

I carry cosmetics, luggage, jeans, shirts, and beverages – anything that’s not banned.” The charges vary with size, value, and arrangement. Some customers even pay for an entire bus to move only their goods.

“If a full trip to Onitsha is N250,000 with passengers, carrying only goods could be N300,000,” Alima says. “It’s more work – you have to secure the goods and deal with police stops.”

To reassure clients, Alima makes calls and sends short videos before setting out. If police inspections or bad weather threaten the smooth delivery process, he informs the owners immediately.

When damage occurs, he says, the settlement depends on the agreement and the customer’s disposition. “Some are understanding, others not.

Sometimes the driver pays half, sometimes full,” he explains. While he admits courier companies are “more official and secure,” Alima believes repeat dealings build trust for park drivers. “It’s big business,” he says.

“Some people don’t want to travel; they just send the goods and save themselves the stress.” A few steps away at His Grace Motor Park, Mr. Gerard Nwachukwu says parcel delivery has become a daily affair. “I carry anything that’s not stolen or contraband,” he says. His prices are based on the quantity and value of the goods.

When goods go missing or arrive damaged, the decision on who pays depends on the agreement and the cause. “But the advantage we have,” he notes, “is same-day delivery. Courier services can take days.”

Trader speaks

For traders like Mr. Iwinosa Obakpolor, who sells perfumes and deodorants in Benin City, the speed advantage is decisive. “For interstate deliveries, bus drivers are faster than couriers.

Courier could take days,” he says. “When I’m buying in large quantities to sell, I use bus drivers. For local deliveries within Edo, I use courier services.” Obakpolor prefers to use established motor companies like Iyare Motors.

He also pays attention to the driver’s presentation before entrusting valuable goods. “I look at the person — neatness, how they talk — because you’re trusting them with your goods,” he says. Not all experiences are without problems.

“Some of my products got broken once,” Obakpolor recalls. “But the driver explained and even contributed to replacing them.” Despite the occasional setback, he still prefers the method. “It’s faster, and I’ve been using it for a while,” he says.

Customers’ view

For customers like Chinyere Okeke, a trader in household items who sends goods from Lagos to her family in Onitsha, speed is the main reason she uses bus drivers. “If I take it to a courier, they will say two or three days. At the park, I can send it in the morning and my sister gets it before evening,” she says.

The same goes for Mr. Sunday Nwafor, a father who sends foodstuffs to his son in university. “I use bus drivers through their park to send yams, garri, palm oil – things my son needs in school,” he says. “It’s usually faster, and I prefer it. Since I started, I’ve never had any incidents.”

Another woman, Mrs Deborah Bello, who lives in Oshogbo, the Osun State capital, has boosted her honey business by sending the items to Lagos and other places. “I have a friend in Lagos and only recently I sent her 25 litres of honey and it only cost me N5, 000 using a driver at a park here (Oshogbo).

“For me it’s good business because I have sold 25 litres and my friend will also be able to make a small profit when she sells in Lagos. I have also sent some, although not as much, to places like Port Harcourt and Benin. So far there is a demand for my honey, I will send it to the person,” she explained, insisting that she has so far not had any issues with any of the drivers. “They (drivers) are trustworthy.

However, I only use drivers at bus parts so that if anything happens he can be traced,” said Mrs Bello, who has been disturbing her honey for the last three years. In the competition for parcels, drivers at the parks are finding a profitable niche – one built on speed, personal relationships, and flexibility. But as both drivers admit, the work comes with risks, and the trust that fuels it can take time to earn.

Attraction

While convenience and affordability top the list, other factors make waybill attractive:

• Avoiding Stress and Risk: Interstate travel can be exhausting, with risks of accidents, theft, or even kidnapping on certain routes.

• Faster Turnaround: Sending goods can be same-day or next-day delivery, depending on the distance.

• Wider Reach: Motor parks and logistics companies operate in nearly every Nigerian city, making pickup and delivery easy.

• Tech Integration: Senders and recipients now communicate via WhatsApp, receive pictures of their goods on arrival, and even use mobile money for instant payment.

System here to stay

From major motor parks in Lagos to rural bus terminals in Akure, the waybill system has become an essential part of Nigeria’s economic and social life.

For traders, it is a tool for growth. For families, it is a bridge across distance. And for a nation often challenged by poor infrastructure and high travel costs, it is a sign of resilience and adaptation.

In a country where time, safety, and money are precious, the waybill is not just a service — it is a lifeline, quietly moving bags of rice, bottles of herbs, and parcels of hope from one end of Nigeria to another.