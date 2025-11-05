Local Contractors Demand Payment Of N760bn Contracts Debt

The All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN) has reiterated its call on the Federal Government to settle outstanding payments for completed 2024 projects valued at more than N760 billion. AICAN President, Jackson Ifeanyi, expressed frustration over the delayed payments at a protest held by the group yesterday in Abuja.

He cited the severe economic strain the delayed payments had caused members who executed government projects with borrowed funds. Ifeanyi said: “We are no longer able to endure this unfair treatment, which has left our members heavily indebted and financially crippled.

“We urge the government to prioritise payment for these projects and ensure transparency in contract financing.” He said AICAN would continue to embark on nationwide protests if the payments are not made promptly.

The association’s Vice-President, Fredrick Agada, blamed the government of favouring foreign contractors over local firms, saying, “while foreign contractors are cashing out, our members are dying in penury.”