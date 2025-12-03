Local Contractors Agitate Over N500bn Unpaid Funds

Local contractors yesterday besieged the Ministry of Finance, protesting over lingering unpaid funds for jobs executed. The protest, which started in the early hours of the day, disrupted official activities due to tight restrictions on entry and exit at the ministry.

The activities of the contractors affected movement as vehicles were restricted to one lane due to the large number of the protesting workers.

The contractors were seen with placards bearing various inscriptions and chanting songs at the main entrance gate of the ministry. One of the placards read: “Don’t pay 2025 until you finish paying the 2024 budget that has been completed amongst several others.”

Fielding questions from journalists, General Secretary of the Association, Babatunde Seun Oyeniyi, said they would not back down until the Federal Government meets their demand. According to Oyeniyi, the Minister referred them back to the National Assembly.

“They have not responded to our request. We embarked on a three day protest starting from November 4th to 6th. After the National Assembly intervened, they told us that they will sit the minister down over this matter.

And we immediately stopped the protest. After that, we have been in dialogue with the Minister of Finance on how he is going to pay us. In fact, more than six times we have come here. Last week, we were here throughout the night before the Minister of Finance came”, he said.