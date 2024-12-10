Local Content: ‘Shell’s $3.9bn Contracts Boost To Nigeria’s Economy’

Share

In a significant move to promote indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry, Shell companies in Nigeria have awarded contracts worth $3.9 billion to Nigerian businesses. Oil and gas analyst, Muyideen Akoredele, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said this development was already and would still have far-reaching benefits for the Nigerian economy, including job creation, increased local content, and economic growth.

He said the injection of $3.9 billion into the economy would stimulate growth, create jobs, and increase economic activity. The Media Relations Manager, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Gladys Afam-Anadu, in a statement, had explained that Shell companies in Nigeria awarded contracts worth $1.98 billion to Nigerian businesses in 2023.

She added that this brings the total value of contracts awarded to Nigerian companies by Shell to $3.9 billion, including the 2022 performance of $1.92 billion. In the statement titled: ‘Shell commits to support indigenous companies at Practical Nigerian Content forum,’ Afam-Anadu said that Shell companies in Nigeria were among more than 700 oil and gas entities taking part in the 13th edition of the Practical Nigerian Content forum in Yenagoa, where they restated their commitment to the development of Nigerian companies through contract awards and scaling up of expertise.

She said: “Shell companies in Nigeria are participating at the forum with a strong message of support for Nigerian companies, having awarded contracts worth $1.98 billion to the businesses in 2023 in continuing effort to develop Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry. The contracts, awarded by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), and Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) present a three percent increase from the 2022 performance of $1.92 billion.”

Akoredele in the interview with New Telegraph stated that these investments were a testament to Shell’s commitment to developing Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry, adding that by supporting indigenous companies, Shell was helping to build local capacity and expertise, which is critical for the growth and development of the industry.

He opined that the award of the contracts was expected to have numerous benefits for Nigeria. He said the execution would create employment opportunities for Nigerians, both directly and indirectly, adding that this would cut unemployment rate and promote economic growth. The commentator also said that the contracts would promote the use of local goods and services, reducing reliance on foreign imports and increasing the retention of revenue in the country.

Akoredele said: “The execution of these contracts may involve the development of infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and facilities, which will benefit the local communities and the country as a whole. The partnerships between Shell and Nigerian companies may facilitate the transfer of technology, expertise, and best practices, enhancing local capacity and competitiveness. “The successful execution of these contracts will generate revenue for the government through taxes, royalties, and other fees, which can be used to fund public services and infrastructure projects.

“The development of the oil and gas industry, particularly through indigenous companies, can contribute to the diversification of the Nigerian economy, reducing dependence on a single commodity.” He stated that the development would reduce dependence on imports as, according to him, by promoting the use of local goods and services, Nigeria can reduce its dependence on imports, conserve foreign exchange, and promote economic growth.

For him, the investments will improved energy security. He explained that the development of the oil and gas industry can improve Nigeria’s energy security, reduce reliance on imported fuels, and promote economic growth. In addition, he stated that they would enhanced international competitiveness. He reasoned that by developing local capacity and expertise, Nigeria can enhance its international competitiveness, attract foreign investment, and promote economic growth.

“The award of $3.9 billion contracts by Shell to Nigerian businesses is a significant development that is expected to have farreaching benefits for the Nigerian economy. “By promoting indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry, Shell is helping to build local capacity and expertise, reduce dependence on foreign imports, and promote economic growth. “As Nigeria continues to navigate the challenges of economic development, the successful execution of these contracts,” Akoredele added.

