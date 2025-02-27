Local Content: Senate Seeks To Extend Oversight Beyond Petroleum Sector

Share

The Senate Committee on Local Content has expressed the desire to expand the scope of it’s oversight responsibilities beyond the oil and gas industry.

It said that it would pursure matters of local content and transfer of technology to other sectors such as construction, power, railway as well as Information Communications Technology (ICT).

Chairman of the Committee, Sen.Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, who stated this on Wednesday at the inaugural meeting of the committee held at the National Assembly, said the committee will monitor the collection and disbursement of the Nigerian Content Development Find (NCDF) and ensure that the multinational oil companies comply with existing local content laws and regulations.

Thomasville said while the committee will work closely with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to ensure transfer of technology in the oil and gas sector, it will equally work with other stakeholders to create an enabling environment that fosters growth of businesses, promote job creation and develop critical assets and skills.

He said adherence to the Local Content Act will enhance increased revenue for the government, improve balance of payment and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign goods and services.

“To achieve these benefits, collaboration between this committee and NCDMB is essential to ensure that the provisions of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act are implemented effectively.”

