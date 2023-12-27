Local Content: NSML places 800 seafarers oboard vessels

In its efforts to key into Federal Government’s local content policy and to bridge the dearth of Nigerian seafarers in global shipping, NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has placed 800 Nigerian seafarers onboard its vessels for international shipping. Also, in its collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the company has inducted about 50 cadets for an enlarged international shipping career. This group is the first set of 50 cadets to be trained for the Certificate of Competency (CoC) in the United Kingdom. The CoC is the final stage of the training, which will lead to the acquisition of the CoC licence and open global doors of employment opportunities for the cadets. Speaking at the NIMASA Romania Cadets Induction Programme in Lagos, the Managing Director of NSML, Abdulkadir Ahmed, said it was an important occasion for NSML because it touches its purpose, which is domesticating international maritime skill sets locally. According to him, NSML was set up as shipping and marine services arm of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), noting that before setting up the company, all LNG vessels were managed offshore. Ahmed explained: “The setting up of NSML was around creating a platform where we can bring those skill sets locally, domesticated and getting Nigerians to participate in technical management, crew and operations of LNG vessels. “Over the years, NSML has evolved from a purely managing entity. Now, we are into integrated marine services. We do not only manage LNG vessels, we equally manage LPG vessels and crew them.

We have attained 85 per cent Nigerianisation which means our vessels are managed by Nigerians.” He added that the company established the Maritime Centre of Excellence in Bonny, which offers advanced marine training and was equipped with an advanced marine simulator among other facilities, explaining that the development of cadets was end to end. Ahmed said: “It involves getting the right institution, getting the right training, getting the right experience on board vessels in terms of seatime and getting international standard certificates so that they are able to graduate with a certificate that is recognised internationally, because seafaring is an international profession, hence the standards are not of Nigeria but international. “For us in NSML, anything we can do to provide that avenue for young Nigerians to deploy that skill set and have a career in the global marine and shipping industry is our mission.” The Director-General, NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, applauded NSML for supporting local capacity development in the shipping sector. Jamoh, who was represented by the Director, Special Duties, NIMASA, Isiche Osamgbi, said NIMASA initiated the Nigerian Seafarers Development (NSDP) programme in 2008 with the aim of addressing the dearth of Nigerian seafarers in ocean going vessels, and the need to meet indigenous manning requirements in coastal and inland shipping, which is called Cabotage.

He said the programme was designed to train Nigerian youths in different areas of the maritime industry. Jamoh said: “Two batches of NSDP cadets were offered admission in Romania and more than 97 per cent of the cadets trained in the school have completed their academic requirements and were awarded Bachelor degrees.” The NSDP is a sponsored intervention programme being implemented by NIMASA to grow capacity of young Nigerians to be certified as seafarers with global recognition and acceptance, thus bridging the gap in the dearth of seafarers globally. According to him, the maritime industry was one that demands the highest level of skills, expertise and dedication, noting that it was through the support and mentorship of organisations like NSML and other shipping companies alike, that aspiring seafarers were given the opportunity to acquire knowledge and gain experiences to excel in the field.