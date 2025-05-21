Local Content: NSE Signs Landmark Product Endorsement Deal With COSTECH

Share

In a significant move aimed at fostering local content promotion and technological advancement within the Engineering sector, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Costech Computers Limited, a wholly indigenous and globally recognized tech solutions provider.

The official signing ceremony took place at the National Engineering Centre (NEC) Headquarters, Abuja, and was presided over by the President of NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, who signed on behalf of the Society.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of COSTECH, Mr. Adefemi Aderinola, signed on behalf of his company.

Under the terms of the agreement, NSE has endorsed COSTECH’s range of products—spanning computer hardware, software, and electronics—as the preferred choice for its members, the wider Engineering community, and the general public.

The endorsement grants COSTECH the right to use the NSE’s seal and logo on its products, symbolizing quality and professional approval.

In turn, NSE will showcase COSTECH’s products and promote them within its network and upcoming events. COSTECH is also expected to reciprocate by supporting NSE’s programmes and extending visibility to NSE through its own platforms.

Speaking at the event, NSE President praised COSTECH for its resilience and patience throughout the engagement process, describing the partnership as a “milestone in promoting innovation and indigenous capacity within the engineering ecosystem.”

In his remarks, Mr. Adefemi Aderinola expressed gratitude to the NSE for the endorsement opportunity and pledged a robust and mutually beneficial business relationship going forward.

This strategic collaboration further demonstrates NSE’s commitment to promoting professional excellence, ethical business practices, and partnerships that strengthen the Engineering profession in Nigeria.

