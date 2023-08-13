Local Content: NCDMB Espouses Benefits Of Insurance Industry Collaboration

The Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has craved the understanding and support of the insurance sector to strengthen the Boards desire towards the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Act, NOG- ICD, in the sector. The Executive Secretary, ES, of the Board, Simbi Wabote, who made the call at the 2023 Oriental News Nigeria conference in Lagos, with the theme, “Building Local Content Synergy between the Oil and Gas and the Insurance Sector in Nigeria” said over the years, the Board has taken deliberate steps to forge collaboration with various critical stakeholders to support the attainment of its strategic goals and mandate.

Wabote, who was represented by Mr. Daziba Patrick Obah, Director, Corporate Services of NCDMB, said that stakeholders’ engagement and collaboration is one of the key enablers to the Board’s ten-year strategic road map designed to achieve 70 percent Nigerian content performance by the year 2027. This he said is the reason for various engagement and collaboration between NCDMB and several MDAs, including the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) which crystalized in the joint issuance of the Insurance Guideline in 2022 to support the implementation of the insurance requirements contained in Sections 49 and 50 of the NOGICD Act 2010.

The Executive Secretary described the theme of the conference as apt and timely as it underscores the imperative of fostering the much-needed collaboration and synergy amongst MDAs and critical stakeholders; in this case between two critical regulators in the Oil and Gas Industry and the Insurance Industry. “There is no doubt that Nigeria has not extracted sufficient value across the Nigerian oil and gas industry value chain since the commencement of hydrocarbon mining in Nigeria.

It is this very low indigenous participation in the hydrocarbon value-chain in Nigeria that necessitated the enactment of the NOGICD Act in 2010 with the sole aim of deepening local content in the nations’ economy. “Similarly, the performance of the insurance sector, particularly in relation to oil and gas businesses, is also sub-optimal due to various reasons.”

Wabote observed. Dwelling more on the legislation, he said: “In addition to various provisions of the NOGIC Act and the Insurance Act, Sections 49 and 50 of the NOGICD Act specifically provide concrete basis for NCDMB and NAICOM to work together to extract maximal value from both the Insurance and the Oil and Gas Industry for the Nigerian economy.

The Section 49(1) states: “All operators, project promoters, alliance partners and Nigerian indigenous companies engaged in any form of business, operations or contract in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, shall insure all insurable risks related to its oil and gas business, operations or contracts with an insurance company, through an insurance broker registered in Nigeria under the provisions of the Insurance Act as amended,” Wabote said..

Also speaking at the conference, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf predicted that the value of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry currently at N12 trillion based on Gross Domestic Product, GDP in 2022, is set to progress further with ongoing Reforms Yusuf, said the oil and gas industry in Nigeria is a multi-billion dollar industry and the prospects for the growth of the industry have heightened considerably.

The CPPE boss said the growth opportunities are further in- formed by new investment prospects valued at over $50 billion showcased by international and indigenous companies at the last Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. These prospects are projected to be developed within five years and are phenomenal opportunities for the insurance industry. According to him, the Petroleum industry Act (PIA), has unlocked tremendous investment potentials in all aspects of the oil and gas sector – upstream, downstream and service sectors and has created a much better regulatory and institutional environment for investment growth across the broad spectrum of the sector.

Unfortunately, he said insurance which is a N647 billion industry going by its contribution to the country’s GDP in 2022 is a mere 0.32 percent of our GDP. In a N202 trillion economy, this is not a significant contribution, he opined. In his speech the Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas said the Commission has intensified its ongoing drive to facilitate platforms that address the demand-supply gap in the oil and gas Industry.

Thomas said that the synergy between the two industries would encourage specialized insurance products that meet the needs of the oil and gas industry. He said the Commission was poised to address all potential regulatory impediments, support the development of human capacity and ensure technical capacities of insurance suppliers in the industry.