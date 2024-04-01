Local Content: ‘NAICOM Boss’s Council Membership In NCDMB Strategic’

British-Nigerian founder of TEXEM UK, a consulting firm in the United Kingdom, Dr Alim Abubakre, had said the appointment of the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Olorundare Thomas, to Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Governing Council is strategic and exemplary. Abubakre, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the appointment was also unique in the dynamic landscape of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, where each appointment resonates with significance.

He said the inauguration of the 4th Governing Council of the NCDMB marked a pivotal moment in the industry’s trajectory. Spearheaded by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, this council is entrusted with the crucial mandate of fostering indigenous human and infrastructural capacities within the oil and gas sector. “Mr Thomas’s inclusion underscores his exceptional leadership acumen and unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic interests.

“Drawing from his extensive experience and remarkable achievements, Mr. Thomas stands poised to make invaluable contributions to the NCDMB Governing Council. “His exemplary stewardship at NAICOM, coupled with his visionary approach towards driving transformative initiatives, exemplifies the calibre of leadership essential for steering the NCDMB towards greater heights of success,” Abubakre said. He said that Thomas’s multifaceted contributions extend beyond the realm of insurance. “His pioneering role in establishing and eventually taking off the College of Insurance Supervisors of West African Monetary Zone (CISWAMZ) is a testament to his visionary leadership and proactive engagement in regional initiatives