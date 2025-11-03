Local Content: Minister Charges NCDMB On Improved Performance

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has urged the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to improve on its performances.

He stated that the NCDMB had become a business enabler to the oil and gas industry, creating optimum conditions for indigenous companies to thrive and thus deepen local content as envisioned by the NOGICD Act.

He charged the NCDMB Management to be more forthcoming with information on the activities of the Board as well as challenges whenever they arise.

He spoke during a two-day retreat of the Governing Council and top Management of NCDMB to deepen understanding of statutory responsibilities, corporate governance principles and strategies for enhanced performance, among other things.

According to a statement yesterday by the NCDMB Corporate Communications, the retreat was also added by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) and Co-Chairman of the Council, Ekperikpe Ekpo, and other members of the Governing Council.

Lokpobiri, who is also Chairman of the Governing Council of the Board, thanked members of the Council and Management for the sense of duty demonstrated in their whole-hearted support and attendance of the retreat.