Local Content Devt In Focus As Stakeholders Gear Up For 2nd Nigeria Auto Industry Summit

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) has announced that the second edition of the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU) will take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Themed “Nigeria First: Local Content as Catalyst for Automotive Economy”, this year’s summit will bring together key stakeholders from government, manufacturing, trade, and the media to chart a strategic path for the future of Nigeria’s automotive sector.

Organised in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the Nigeria Association of Automotive Manufacturers (NAMA), and the African Association of Automobile Manufacturers (AAAM), the summit aims to deepen national conversation around local content integration and the long-term viability of the industry.

The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, is expected to declare the summit open, while the Director-General of NADDC, Joseph Oluwemimo Osanipin, will serve as the Chief Host.

Speaking on the importance of the summit, Mike Ochonma, Chairman of the NAISU Planning Committee, said the event will focus on how local content can drive sustainable industrialisation in Nigeria’s auto sector. He emphasised that bringing regulators, customs officials, local manufacturers and traders together will help ensure policy and action align toward national goals.

He added that local content is more than just a policy—it represents the foundation for job creation, skill transfer, and industrial sovereignty. According to him, NAISU 2025 will serve as a platform to unify efforts and tackle challenges, helping Nigeria reduce its reliance on imported solutions.

Several industry leaders are expected to speak at the summit, including Chief Anselm Ilekuba, Chairman of the Association of Local Content Manufacturers (ALCMAN); Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS); Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON); and Hon. Ngozi Emechebe, President of the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA).

In a statement, the Chairman of NAJA, Theodore Opara, said that as journalists covering the automotive sector, the association understands the power of information in shaping national policy. He described the summit as NAJA’s contribution to building a better-informed, locally driven auto economy.

Opara noted that the future of Nigeria’s auto industry lies in leveraging local resources, manpower, and innovation. He said NAISU will offer a strategic collaboration platform that aligns with NAJA’s vision for a resilient and sustainable automotive ecosystem.

The 2025 edition of NAISU will feature keynote addresses, panel sessions, and networking engagements focusing on ways Nigeria can reduce dependency on imported components while increasing domestic production capacity. Discussions will cover issues such as custom tariff frameworks, incentives for local assembly, supply chain localisation, small-scale manufacturing, technology transfer, skilled workforce development, and regulatory compliance.

The Nigeria Auto Industry Summit is fast becoming the premier annual forum for strategic dialogue on the automotive future of Africa’s largest economy.

For participation, partnership, or media inquiries, stakeholders are encouraged to contact the NAJA Secretariat or visit the association’s official communication channels.

