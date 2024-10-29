Local Content: Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant Enhances Skills Of Local Business Operators

Share

Dangote Cement’s Ibese Plant has stressed its commitment to advancing its local content policy to stimulate the economies of its 17 host communities through skills development and increased business opportunities for local enterprises.

During a one-day capacity development workshop for local vendors, themed “Leveraging DCPI’s Processes and Procedures to Build Viable Local Businesses”, Ibese Plant acting Director Johnson Michael expressed this commitment.

Since the plant’s establishment over a decade ago, Michael noted that the company has significantly impacted not only the host communities but also the wider Ogun State.

He emphasised that Dangote Cement would continue to prioritise local autonomous businesses to enhance economic resilience within the state.

The workshop, which took place on the plant premises, attracted numerous local service providers and suppliers from neighbouring communities.

