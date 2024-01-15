Local content board woos insurers to oil, gas business

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has revealed a plan to raise participation of Nigerian insurance’s participation in the oil and gas business to 70 per cent.

The new Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, gave the assurance at the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) head office in Abuja when he paid a familiarisation visit to the Commission. The NCDMB boss said the purpose of the visit was to relate himself with the chief executives of institutions that are represented on the NCDMB’s Governing Council as well as explore areas of collaboration. Ogbe said the NCDMB has renewed its commitment to deepen partnerships with key agencies of the federal government to achieve the economic aspirations of the administration, adding that cooperation and teamwork were key to accomplishing any noble objective.