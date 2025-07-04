LOC Confirms 43 Countries, 937 Athletes, Officials For CAA U-18/20

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) has confirmed a total of 43 countries, 937 athletes and officials for the 3rd African U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships, scheduled to hold in Abeokuta from July 16 to 20.

Preparations are in full gear, with organisers working round the clock to ensure a world-class experience for all participants.

From logistics and transportation to accommodation, feeding, competition services, and liaison support, every aspect is being fine-tuned to deliver a memorable championship.

Africa’s athletics powerhouses—Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt—are all confirmed to be represented, along with other strong contenders such as Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal, Uganda, and others.

Host nation Nigeria tops the list with the largest delegation, featuring 60 male and 50 female athletes, alongside 22 officials, making a total of 132 participants.

South Africa follows closely with 42 men, 40 women, and 18 officials, summing up to a 100-member contingent. Ethiopia is also coming in strong, registering 30 male and 27 female athletes, supported by 12 officials, for a total of 69 delegates.

Kenya is not far behind, with 25 men and 25 women, and 17 officials, totaling 67 representatives. Algeria has confirmed 65 participants, comprising 30 men, 19 wom en, and 16 officials.