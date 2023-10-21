Lobi Stars Shift Match Against Abia Warriors Over Benue Bank Robbery Attack

Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi on Saturday shifted its NPFL matchday 4 tie against visiting Abia Warriors earlier scheduled to hold on October 21 to hold on Sunday in Nasarawa State at 4:pm.

Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobi Stars, Mr Dominic Iorfa, who announced the postponement of the match in a statement he personally signed said “The shift is to sympathize with the immediate families who lost their loved ones in a deadly robbery attack on four banks in Otukpo local government area which is the home local government of Chairman of the club and Deputy Governor of the state, Barr. Sam Ode.

“Mr Iorfa said, “Following this ugly incident, the Management of Lobi Stars approached the league authorities and requested a shift in date so as to mourn with the bereaved.

“Consequently, the league authorities have approved their request and shifted Lobi Stars’ encounter against visiting Abia Warriors to Sunday, 22nd October 2023 at the same venue in Lafia, Nasarawa State. Time remains 4:pm”.

Mr Iorfa prayed to God to grant those who lost their lives during the incident eternal rest and console their families.