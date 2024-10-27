Lobi Stars Eye Resurgence As They Host Bayelsa United In Lafia

Share

Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi will confront Bayelsa United in a crucial NPFL clash on Sunday, October 27, at the Lafia City stadium.

Following a tough trip to Lagos, Lobi Stars seek to recharge and produce an energized display at home.

Coach Daniel Amokachi’s team aims to climb the standings and find their rhythm.

The match promises to be thrilling, considering the team’s past encounters. Lobi Stars secured a 2-1 win in Yenagoa last season and will look to replicate that success.

Coach Amokachi emphasized the need for vigour and renewed energy.

Injuries will keep Moses Tsehuan and Stanley Oganbor sidelined, but Akor Itodo’s return bolsters the squad.

The Lafia City Stadium will be abuzz as fans expect an inspiring show from the pride of Benue, eager to make a statement in the NPFL.

