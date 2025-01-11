Lobi Stars Continue Training As New Players Join Team

Share

…Amokachi resumes ahead of second stanza of NPFL

Lobi Stars Football Club players and officials have continued with rigourous training at McCarthy Stadium in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

There was excitement in the camp among players, officials, and fans as Technical Adviser, Daniel Amokachi resumed ahead of the second stanza of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The return of “The Bull” to training put to rest rumours that the former Super Eagles player and international footballer had resigned from his position as Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars.

Players, officials, and fans of the club who spoke to sports writers in Makurdi, expressed confidence in Amokachi’s technical ability to turn around the club’s fortunes.

They described Daniel Amokachi as a skilled football tactician who has brought his experience to bear on the team, saying the club will get better in the second stanza of the league under his guidance.

Also speaking, Chief Coach Tar Akombo said new players have joined the team but refused to disclose their names, saying “the technical department is trying to get the best players for the club”.

“It’s too early, but I can confirm that some new players are in the camp. When we finalize the deal, we shall let you know,” said Coach Akombo.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars Football Club Chairman, Dr. Philip Nongu confirmed the invitation of a few new players to beef up the squad ahead of the second stanza of the NPFL.

Head of media of the club, Uja Emmanuel in a statement, quoted Dr. Nongu as saying “The board is looking for a few good players who will strengthen the squad where necessary” and called for calm and patience among the teaming fans.

