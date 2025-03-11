Lobi Stars Coach Resigns Less Than One Month After Reappointment

Share

The recently reappointed interim coach of Lobi Stars FC, Mohammed Babaganaru, on Monday, dumped the club over its alleged abysmal performances in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

According to Vice Chairman of the club, Philip Nongo, Babaganaru was invited after his first resignation in 2022 “to come and take interim charge of the club following the resignation of the immediate past Technical Adviser, Daniel Amokachi.”

But less than one month into his interim service to the club, Ganaru, on Monday, according to a top officer of the club who pleaded anonymity, said “he dumped the club in the early hours of Monday.”

Efforts to get a reaction from Nongo failed as he could not respond to several telephone calls put to him.

A former staff of the club, Austin Tyowua, said that the resignation of Babaganaru confirmed his strong conviction of the needlessness of his employment.

According to Tyowua on his Facebook page, “more worrying is the fact that he resigned after the club board reneged on their terms of engagement.

“Ganaru was owed two months by Nongu’s predecessor, and he promised to pay and another two months in advance of his resumption.

“After three unsuccessful games, he demanded his money, but the board were unwilling at this point because they now saw what I saw after all. It’s a very sad situation as we are viewed by the outside world as if there is no football technocrat in Benue State.”

