Lobi Stars, City Fc Abuja Kick-off Naija Super 8 Play-offs

Naija Super 8 organisers, Flykite Productions, have announced that North-Central teams, Lobi Stars of Makurdi and City FC of Abuja, will slug it out in the opening fixture of the Naija Super 8 play-offs at Eket Township Stadium, on June 23.

The play-offs, which will see two teams with the highest vote tallies from the same geo-political zone take on each other in a single elimination match to determine the zonal representatives at the finals in Lagos, will stage two games daily at the Eket Township Stadium, from June 23-25.

Also on the same day, 3SC Football Club of Ibadan will go head-to-head with Remo Stars of Shagamu for the ticket to represent the South-West geo- political zone.

The second matchday will see Yobe Stars of Damaturu in action against Gombe United FC of Gombe for the chance to represent the North-East geo-political zone. It will also see a clash between two legacy clubs, Enyimba of Aba and Heartland of Owerri.