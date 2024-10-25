Lobi Stars: Amokachi Removes Atsaka As Captain, Appoints Kwambe Acting

Share

The Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, Daniel Amokachi has reassigned captaincy of the club with goalkeeper, Daniel Atsaka relieved of his duties as captain.

In his place, Solomon Kwambe is to serve as the Acting Captain, supported by Akor Itodo, until further notice.

According to the Head of Media of the club, Emmanuel Uja in a statement on Friday quoted Amokachi, stressing the importance of heightened player commitment ahead of the Bayelsa United clash.

He emphasized the need to avoid complacency and vowed to refine the team’s strategy to cultivate a winning mentality.

Amokachi, a former international footballer and Super Eagles player, the statement re-emphasized has therefore requested unwavering support from the club’s dedicated fans to succeed

Lobi Stars will host Bayelsa United on Monday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

