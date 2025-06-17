Lobi, Heartland Plot Return To NPFL

Share

Relegated Lobi Stars and Heartland FC are allegedly plotting their way back to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) by buying league slots from teams that get promoted from the Nigeria National League (NNL).

The promoted teams will be decided at the conclusion of the NNL Super 8 Playoffs, which are scheduled for later this year.

However, sources have confirmed that both Lobi and Heartland are already working on plans to negotiate with any clubs that gain promotion and are willing to sell their slots. For Heartland FC, this move would not be new.

Last season, the Owerri club returned to the NPFL after they reportedly bought the slot of Beyond Limits Academy, even though both clubs denied any money was paid.

Now, it is being reported that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is ready to support Heartland again. Lobi Stars are also said to be considering the same option.

After getting relegated, the Makurdi-based club is not ready to spend a season in the lower league and may also try to buy their way back into the NPFL.

