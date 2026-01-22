Lobbying, Legitimacy, And The Burden Of Power

Over the past week, public debate has been animated by reports that the administration of President Bola Tinubu engaged international lobbyists at a reported cost of about $9 million. Predictably, the figure has travelled faster than the accompanying facts, framed as evidence of waste, elite detachment, or moral contradiction at a time of economic strain.

Such reactions are understandable in a polity where public trust has been repeatedly eroded and suspicion of power has become instinctive. But they are also incomplete. To treat lobbying as inherently illegitimate is to misunderstand how modern power is exercised — and how national interests are protected in an increasingly unforgiving global environment. Nigeria does not operate in isolation.

Its economy is deeply interwoven with international financial markets, multilateral institutions, foreign legislatures, and global media ecosystems. Decisions taken about Nigeria in Washington, London, Brussels, and other capitals routinely affect borrowing costs, investor sentiment, security cooperation, and diplomatic leverage. These decisions are rarely shaped by press statements or moral appeals alone.

They are influenced through sustained engagement, policy advocacy, and professional representation. This is not an anomaly; it is the operating logic of contemporary statecraft. In this context, lobbying is not bribery by another name. Properly regulated, it is a structured mechanism through which governments explain policy choices, correct misperceptions, and advance national interests in informal but consequential arenas of power.

Every serious country understands this reality. The United States spends billions annually on lobbying and policy advocacy. So do Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and South Africa. None of these states leave international perception to chance.

They invest in it — quietly, pragmatically, and often without domestic fanfare. The more pertinent question, therefore, is not simply why Nigeria engaged lobbyists, but what the cost of non-engagement might be. Silence in international policy spaces is rarely neutral. It allows hostile narratives, out-dated assumptions, and partial truths to harden into policy positions.

A single unfavourable committee report abroad can raise borrowing costs. A misunderstood reform agenda can trigger capital flight. A distorted security narrative can justify travel advisories and investor withdrawal.

Against these risks, the reported expenditure — spread across professional advocacy, policy education, and narrative engagement — ought to be evaluated as a strategic decision, not merely a moral provocation. That evaluation, however, must be grounded in accountability rather than reflexive outrage.

This is especially relevant given the context of the current administration’s reform agenda. President Tinubu’s government has embarked on reforms that are structurally necessary but politically costly: fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, fiscal tightening, and efforts to restore macroeconomic credibility.

These are not popularity-seeking policies. They are stabilisation policies. But reforms of this nature require international understanding and confidence. Markets must believe the story behind the numbers.

Partners must trust the direction of travel. Creditors must see coherence, not contradiction. In this sense, international lobbying functions less as cosmetic public relations and more as translation — helping external actors understand why reforms that appear disruptive in the short term are designed to stabilise the system in the long term.

Much of the criticism surrounding the issue rests on a false moral binary: that the government must choose between spending on citizens and spending on international engagement. Responsible states do both. The real questions are narrower, and more serious. *Was the engagement lawful? *Was it properly authorised?

*Does it align with Nigeria’s strategic interests?

*Will it deliver measurable diplomatic or economic value? These are questions of governance and oversight, not of populist theatre. To reduce a complex policy instrument to a viral scandal may satisfy public anger, but it does little to advance public understanding. Governance — particularly at the level of the presidency — is not conducted in the language of outrage.

It is conducted in the language of interests, leverage, and outcomes. If there is a governing instinct that has defined President Tinubu’s political career, it is a preference for pragmatism over posturing. This administration appears to recognise that Nigeria cannot pursue difficult reforms at home while remaining misunderstood abroad.

In the modern international system, sovereignty is defended not only by rhetoric, but by influence. Engaging lobbyists is not, in itself, a confession of weakness. It is an acknowledgement of reality. The greater danger lies not in telling Nigeria’s story at a cost, but in continuing to allow others to tell it for us — without context, without balance, and without regard for national interest.