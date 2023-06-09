Lobbying, Horse Trading As A’Ibom Assembly Elects Principal Officers

The current speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Aniekan Bassey (Uruan), and other top officials will resign on Friday, June 9 to make way for a fresh set of leaders of the 9th Assembly.

Prior to the swearing-in of the 8th Assembly, there were a number of political machinations like lobbying and horse dealing, particularly among the new and returning lawmakers from the Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, where the position is zoned.

New Telegraph obtained that the race for the top position in the Assembly pitted lawmakers from the two geopolitical divisions of Abak-5, which includes the regions of Abak, Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo, Ika, and Oruk Anam, against their colleagues from the Ikot Ekpene-3 axis, which includes the regions of Ikot Ekpene, Obot Akara, and Essien Udim.

Eight constituencies are represented in the Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, which includes returning lawmaker Hon Mfon Idung of Etim Ekpo/Ika, returning lawmaker Hon Udeme Otong of Abak and Hon Asuquo Nanna Udo, who is also returning from Ikono but is a member of the minority Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Other first-term lawmakers include Israel Idaisin, a former local government chairman (PDP), Prince Ukpong Akpabio, a cousin to the Ex-Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio (PDP), Essien Udim; Sampson Idiong, the younger brother of the immediate past Governor’s wife, Martha Udom Emmanuel (PDP), Oruk Anam; and Emem Udom, a former protocol assistant.

The two returning lawmakers, Mr Idung of Etim Ekpo/Ika, Dr Otong of Abak, and Mr Idiong, a first-time lawmaker from Oruk Anam, all of the Abak -5, are said to have drawn the battle lines against Prince Akpabio, a former commissioner for trade and investment who is the only candidate from Ikot Ekpene-3 and a first-time lawmaker.

But New Telegraph on Friday gathered from government quarters that Prince Akpabio, remains the most favoured by the political establishment, “going by his unwavering loyalty, his abiding faith and commitment to the ruling PDP, as well as the role he played in modifying the emergence of the current Pastor Umo Eno-led administration, which also ensured his (Ukpong’s) victory as the lawmaker for Essien Udim.

Another source claimed that his refusal to decamp with his senior cousin Chief Akpabio when the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs left the PDP to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre on August 8, 2018, increased the likelihood of him being elected as the consensus speaker of the 26-member legislature.

“Prince Akpabio being tipped by the political system to occupy the position of Speaker in the 8th Akwa Ibom Assembly, is totally a reward for loyalty, humility, steadfastness and commitment to a detribalized politics devoid of ethnicity and family sentiments.

“He stood by the immediate past governor when things seemed to have fallen apart for the PDP at the departure of his senior cousin, Senator Akpabio, to APC.

He, against all odds, remains till today to help rebuild the party from its near ruin to its current formidable level to ensure Emmanuel won his re-election in 2019, and the enthronement of the current administration of Governor Eno, so he deserved to occupy the seat,” the source recalled