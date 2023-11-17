Loans: ‘Nigeria To Lose 40% Of 2024 Revenue To Interest Payments’

Interest payments will consume almost 40 percent of Nigeria’s revenue next year, one of the major international credit rating agencies, Moody’s Investors Service, has said. In a report released yesterday, entitled, “2024 Outlook – stable but difficult as debt flattens at higher levels, growth is muted,” the rating agency predicted that debt affordability is likely to deteriorate in countries with low ratings, where funding sources remain constrained, or are available only at high borrowing costs.

The report read in part: “Among Emerging Markets (Ems), fiscal balances will worsen for commodity producers in 2024, mostly on lower commodity-related revenue. The degree of deterioration varies: for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) sovereigns except Kuwait (A1 stable), relatively robust non-hydrocarbon growth and still supportive oil prices will ensure that debt burdens remain broadly stable or decline further during 2024.

This contrasts with Nigeria (Caa1 stable), for example, where a wider deficit will increase debt and interest burdens. “Difficult domestic politics and already high exposure to social risks, for instance in Kenya (B3 negative), Nigeria and Tunisia (Caa2 negative), will limit the ability to narrow fiscal deficits through revenue- based measures. By contrast, progress on fiscal consolidation in Costa Rica (B1 positive) has improved the fiscal trajectory and debt affordability, increasing the sovereign’s funding options.

“Interest burdens will rise as fiscal deficits and maturing debt are financed at higher interest rates. The rise in interest costs will be gradual for most; in particular, Advanced Economies (AEs) generally begin from very strong starting points. For AEs that have made less progress in narrowing fiscal deficits and which have larger refinancing needs, such as the US and Italy, the deterioration in debt affordability will weaken credit strength, if not addressed.

“Among higher-rated EMs, narrow revenue bases in Malaysia and Indonesia contribute to weak debt affordability, while Mexico’s widening fiscal deficit and large gross borrowing requirements increase its susceptibility to a deterioration in debt affordability. “Debt affordability is more prone to deterioration in lower-rated sovereigns, where funding sources remain constrained, or are available only at high borrowing costs.

A rapid increase in the cost of new borrowing, which precipitated defaults in Ghana (Ca stable) and Sri Lanka (Ca stable), could push sovereigns into default. “Interest payments in 2024 will consume more than 60% and 50% of revenue in Pakistan (Caa3 stable) and Egypt, respectively, and almost 40% of revenue in Nigeria, the highest among sovereigns not in default. Kenya’s high interest burden continues to grow given rising domestic borrowing costs and exchange-rate weakness, offsetting efforts to increase tax revenue.”