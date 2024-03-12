Loans: Minister warns against unfavourable borrowings

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake, has expressed concern over the penchant of Nigerian governments to take loans on the flimsiest excuse mostly with stiff conditions, which hurt the common people. He advised the government to ensure thorough and patriotic scrutiny of the loan conditions before making such financial commitments. Alake gave the advice during his address at the Ministerial Roundtable on Powering Africa in Washington DC, according to a statement yesterday by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Segun Tomori.

He said: “I have criticised the predilection of Nigerian governments to sign the dotted lines of loan agreements on the flimsiest excuse mostly with stiff conditions which hurt the common people. Therefore, I believe African governments should exercise patriotic circumspection and due diligence before committing their sovereignty.” The minister also decried the aggressive strategies of loan marketers pressuring African governments to accumulate more debt, amidst global worries about the diminishing capacity of many nations to service their debts. Alake reiterated his criticisms of African governments’ reckless borrowing habits.